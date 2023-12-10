When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14, Mike Evans will be up against a Falcons pass defense featuring Jessie Bates III. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons 161.2 13.4 4 25 10.96

Mike Evans vs. Jessie Bates III Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans paces his team with 1,012 receiving yards on 61 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

Through the air, Tampa Bay ranks 19th in the NFL in passing yards (2,645) and 13th in passing touchdowns (18).

The Buccaneers are bottom-10 in points this year, ranking 23rd in the NFL with 233 total points scored (19.4 per game). They also rank 24th in total yards (3,667).

Tampa Bay averages 34.3 pass attempts per contest this year, placing it 18th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Buccaneers rank 11th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 52 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 57.1%.

Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense

Jessie Bates III leads the team with five interceptions, while also recording 92 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Atlanta is 11th in the league at 2,497 (208.1 per game).

The Falcons' points-against average on defense is seventh-best in the league, at 20 per game.

Four players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed a touchdown pass to 14 players this season.

Mike Evans vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats

Mike Evans Jessie Bates III Rec. Targets 103 35 Def. Targets Receptions 61 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.6 23 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1012 92 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 84.3 7.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 260 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 10 5 Interceptions

