Will Mike Evans find his way into the end zone when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons play in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Mike Evans score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Evans has 61 receptions on 103 targets, with a team-leading 1,012 yards receiving (84.3 per game) and 10 TDs.

Evans has grabbed a touchdown pass in nine of 12 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Mike Evans Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 5 60 1 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 40 0 Week 6 Lions 10 4 49 0 Week 7 Falcons 8 6 82 1 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 39 1 Week 9 @Texans 5 4 87 0 Week 10 Titans 10 6 143 1 Week 11 @49ers 12 5 43 1 Week 12 @Colts 9 6 70 2 Week 13 Panthers 12 7 162 1

