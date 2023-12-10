Mike Evans has a decent matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons have given up 208.1 passing yards per game, 11th in the NFL.

Evans' 61 receptions (on 103 targets) have netted him a team-leading 1,012 yards (84.3 per game) and 10 TDs so far this season.

Evans vs. the Falcons

Evans vs the Falcons (since 2021): 4 GP / 84.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 84.2 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed four opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 208.1 passing yards the Falcons yield per contest makes them the 11th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Falcons have the No. 21 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 17 this season (1.4 per game).

Mike Evans Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 75.5 (-115)

Evans Receiving Insights

Evans, in eight of 12 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Evans has been targeted on 103 of his team's 411 passing attempts this season (25.1% target share).

He has been targeted 103 times, averaging 9.8 yards per target (14th in NFL).

Evans has had a touchdown catch in nine of 12 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has 41.7% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (10).

Evans has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts).

Evans' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 7 REC / 162 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 6 REC / 70 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 6 REC / 143 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

