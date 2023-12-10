The Miami Hurricanes (7-1) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM Colorado (-1.5) 154.5 -120 +100
FanDuel Colorado (-0.5) 154.5 -111 -108

Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Betting Trends

  • Miami (FL) has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Hurricanes have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Colorado is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Buffaloes' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

