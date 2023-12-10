Miami (FL) vs. Colorado: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (7-1) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.
Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado (-1.5)
|154.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Colorado (-0.5)
|154.5
|-111
|-108
Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hurricanes have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Colorado is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- In the Buffaloes' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
