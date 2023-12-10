The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (7-1) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Miami (FL) vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes are shooting 51.3% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.
  • Miami (FL) is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hurricanes sit at 172nd.
  • The Hurricanes average 15 more points per game (84.6) than the Buffaloes allow (69.6).
  • Miami (FL) is 6-1 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Miami (FL) posted 8.2 more points per game (83.4) than it did when playing on the road (75.2).
  • The Hurricanes allowed 72.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.
  • Miami (FL) averaged 8.3 treys per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in away games (7.2 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Kentucky L 95-73 Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 Notre Dame W 62-49 Watsco Center
12/6/2023 LIU W 97-49 Watsco Center
12/10/2023 Colorado - Barclays Center
12/16/2023 La Salle - Watsco Center
12/21/2023 Stonehill - Watsco Center

