How to Watch the Florida vs. Tulsa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-3) take on the Florida Gators (6-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN U
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Florida vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison
- The Gators score an average of 77.9 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 74.7 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- Florida is 4-2 when it scores more than 74.7 points.
- Tulsa has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.9 points.
- The Golden Hurricane put up 73.2 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 68.3 the Gators allow.
- Tulsa has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.
- Florida has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 73.2 points.
- The Golden Hurricane shoot 43.1% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Gators allow defensively.
- The Gators make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Golden Hurricane's defensive field-goal percentage.
Florida Leaders
- Ra Shaya Kyle: 14.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 58.8 FG%
- Aliyah Matharu: 19.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 46.0 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)
- Leilani Correa: 13.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
- Laila Reynolds: 8.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Jeriah Warren: 4.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Columbia
|W 83-81
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|W 68-58
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Marshall
|L 91-88
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/20/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Spectrum Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.