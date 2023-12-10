The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-3) take on the Florida Gators (6-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN U
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Florida vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

  • The Gators score an average of 77.9 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 74.7 the Golden Hurricane give up.
  • Florida is 4-2 when it scores more than 74.7 points.
  • Tulsa has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.9 points.
  • The Golden Hurricane put up 73.2 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 68.3 the Gators allow.
  • Tulsa has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.
  • Florida has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 73.2 points.
  • The Golden Hurricane shoot 43.1% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Gators allow defensively.
  • The Gators make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Golden Hurricane's defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida Leaders

  • Ra Shaya Kyle: 14.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 58.8 FG%
  • Aliyah Matharu: 19.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 46.0 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)
  • Leilani Correa: 13.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
  • Laila Reynolds: 8.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Jeriah Warren: 4.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Columbia W 83-81 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/29/2023 @ Georgia Tech W 68-58 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ Marshall L 91-88 Cam Henderson Center
12/10/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/17/2023 @ Gardner-Webb - Paul Porter Arena
12/20/2023 Michigan - Spectrum Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.