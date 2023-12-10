Sunday's contest features the UCLA Bruins (8-0) and the Florida State Seminoles (7-2) facing off at Mohegan Sun Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-70 win for heavily favored UCLA according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Seminoles are coming off of a 99-73 victory against Jacksonville in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 82, Florida State 70

Other ACC Predictions

Florida State Schedule Analysis

The Seminoles registered their best win of the season on November 17, when they secured a 79-75 victory over the Florida Gators, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 70) in our computer rankings.

The Seminoles have one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Bruins have one win versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 93rd-most in the country.

Florida State has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 70) on November 17

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 82) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 129) on December 3

80-45 at home over South Alabama (No. 233) on November 19

99-73 at home over Jacksonville (No. 244) on December 7

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%

13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.2 BLK, 53.8 FG% O'Mariah Gordon: 15.2 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

15.2 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Ta'Niya Latson: 17.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

17.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Sara Bejedi: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (9-for-36)

10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (9-for-36) Alexis Tucker: 8.7 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles are outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game, with a +142 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.6 points per game (15th in college basketball) and allow 68.8 per outing (262nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.