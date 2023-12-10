How to Watch the FGCU vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3) go up against the Duke Blue Devils (5-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It starts at 12:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
FGCU vs. Duke Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles score 9.4 more points per game (73.3) than the Blue Devils give up (63.9).
- FGCU has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.
- Duke has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.3 points.
- The Blue Devils score 74.2 points per game, 15 more points than the 59.2 the Eagles allow.
- Duke has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 59.2 points.
- FGCU is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 74.2 points.
- The Blue Devils are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Eagles allow to opponents (41.2%).
- The Eagles make 42.8% of their shots from the field, just 4.1% more than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.
FGCU Leaders
- Uju Ezeudu: 13.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 51.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
- Ajulu Thatha: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
- Maddie Antenucci: 11.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)
- Catherine Cairns: 11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)
- Sofia Persson: 5.2 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Ave Maria
|W 108-31
|Alico Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|L 55-42
|Chartway Arena
|12/7/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 102-53
|Alico Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Alico Arena
|12/21/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|Alico Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.