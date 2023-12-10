The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3) go up against the Duke Blue Devils (5-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It starts at 12:00 PM ET.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

FGCU vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score 9.4 more points per game (73.3) than the Blue Devils give up (63.9).

FGCU has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.

Duke has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.3 points.

The Blue Devils score 74.2 points per game, 15 more points than the 59.2 the Eagles allow.

Duke has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 59.2 points.

FGCU is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 74.2 points.

The Blue Devils are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Eagles allow to opponents (41.2%).

The Eagles make 42.8% of their shots from the field, just 4.1% more than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 13.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 51.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

13.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 51.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Ajulu Thatha: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Maddie Antenucci: 11.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

11.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Catherine Cairns: 11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)

11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55) Sofia Persson: 5.2 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

FGCU Schedule