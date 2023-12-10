Which basketball team is on top of CUSA? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 27-3

8-3 | 27-3 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th

70th Last Game: W 63-47 vs Tennessee Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: SFA

SFA Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-9

6-5 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th

124th Last Game: L 67-59 vs Ball State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

3. Liberty

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 14-15

3-8 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 154th

154th Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 57-45 vs Radford

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Richmond

@ Richmond Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4. New Mexico State

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 19-9

5-4 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 157th

157th Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th

230th Last Game: W 89-54 vs Western New Mexico

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Utah Valley

Utah Valley Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5. UTEP

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-19

4-6 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 209th

209th Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th

64th Last Game: L 68-63 vs Portland

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UIC

@ UIC Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 6-23

2-8 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 223rd

223rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: L 69-58 vs Arkansas State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: SMU

SMU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7. Sam Houston

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 10-16

5-3 | 10-16 Overall Rank: 225th

225th Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th

115th Last Game: W 114-51 vs Texas College

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UT Arlington

UT Arlington Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. Florida International

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 11-18

6-4 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 240th

240th Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th

296th Last Game: W 65-62 vs Florida Atlantic

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Texas State

Texas State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

9. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-23

3-6 | 3-23 Overall Rank: 274th

274th Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd

192nd Last Game: L 69-58 vs Charleston (SC)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game