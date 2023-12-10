When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons match up in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Chris Godwin hit paydirt? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Chris Godwin score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Godwin has 53 grabs for 606 yards and one score this campaign. He has been targeted 85 times, and averages 50.5 yards per contest.

In one of 12 games this season, Godwin has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one rushing TD in 12 games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0 Week 7 Falcons 12 6 66 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 5 54 1 Week 9 @Texans 6 2 16 0 Week 10 Titans 6 4 54 0 Week 11 @49ers 7 6 39 0 Week 12 @Colts 7 3 45 0 Week 13 Panthers 3 0 0 0

