Chris Godwin will be up against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Godwin has hauled in 53 balls (on 85 targets) for 606 yards (50.5 per game) and one score this year.

Godwin vs. the Falcons

Godwin vs the Falcons (since 2021): 5 GP / 77.4 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 77.4 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed 14 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Atlanta has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Godwin will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Falcons concede 208.1 passing yards per game.

So far this year, the Falcons have given up 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 21st in the league.

Chris Godwin Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Godwin Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Godwin has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 33.3% of his games (four of 12).

Godwin has received 20.7% of his team's 411 passing attempts this season (85 targets).

He has been targeted 85 times, averaging 7.1 yards per target (79th in NFL).

Godwin, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has two total touchdowns this season (8.3% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

With 14 red zone targets, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 26.9% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

Godwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 19 YDS / 1 TD at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 6 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

