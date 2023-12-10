Chris Godwin was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Trying to find Godwin's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Chris Godwin and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Godwin has been targeted 85 times and has 53 catches for 606 yards (11.4 per reception) and one TD, plus two carries for 33 yards one touchdown.

Keep an eye on Godwin's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Chris Godwin Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Buccaneers have no other receivers on the injury list.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Godwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 85 53 606 226 1 11.4

Godwin Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0 Week 7 Falcons 12 6 66 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 5 54 1 Week 9 @Texans 6 2 16 0 Week 10 Titans 6 4 54 0 Week 11 @49ers 7 6 39 0 Week 12 @Colts 7 3 45 0 Week 13 Panthers 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.