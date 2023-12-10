Will Chris Godwin Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Godwin was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Trying to find Godwin's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Godwin has been targeted 85 times and has 53 catches for 606 yards (11.4 per reception) and one TD, plus two carries for 33 yards one touchdown.
Chris Godwin Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Buccaneers have no other receivers on the injury list.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Godwin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|85
|53
|606
|226
|1
|11.4
Godwin Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|6
|5
|51
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|8
|5
|58
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|5
|3
|32
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|11
|8
|114
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|7
|6
|77
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|12
|6
|66
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|7
|5
|54
|1
|Week 9
|@Texans
|6
|2
|16
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|6
|4
|54
|0
|Week 11
|@49ers
|7
|6
|39
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|7
|3
|45
|0
|Week 13
|Panthers
|3
|0
|0
|0
