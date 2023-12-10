Will Cade Otton pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Cade Otton score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Otton has 38 receptions (50 targets) for 348 yards and three scores, averaging 29 yards per game.

Otton has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Cade Otton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 19 0 Week 2 Bears 6 6 41 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 16 0 Week 4 @Saints 4 3 13 1 Week 6 Lions 2 1 15 0 Week 7 Falcons 6 5 43 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 4 27 0 Week 9 @Texans 9 6 70 2 Week 10 Titans 3 2 10 0 Week 11 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 12 @Colts 4 4 45 0

