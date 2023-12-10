Cade Otton has a decent matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons have conceded 208.1 passing yards per game, 11th in the league.

Otton's stat line this year shows 38 catches for 348 yards and three scores. He averages 29.0 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 50 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Otton and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Otton vs. the Falcons

Otton vs the Falcons (since 2021): 3 GP / 30.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 30.3 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed four opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed 14 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Atlanta has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Otton will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Falcons concede 208.1 passing yards per game.

The Falcons' defense ranks 21st in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Buccaneers vs Falcons on Fubo!

Cade Otton Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Otton with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Otton Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Otton has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (six of 12).

Otton has received 12.2% of his team's 411 passing attempts this season (50 targets).

He has been targeted 50 times, averaging 7.0 yards per target (85th in NFL).

Otton has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of 11), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has scored three of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

Otton (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 17.3% of the time in the red zone (52 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Otton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 6 REC / 70 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.