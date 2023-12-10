The Atlanta Falcons (6-6) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in an NFC South showdown.

Falcons and Buccaneers recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they meet on Sunday.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 2 41 -130 +110

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 41 points.

Tampa Bay has a 41.4-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 0.4 more points than this game's point total.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread seven times over 12 games with a set spread.

The Buccaneers have won two of the eight games they've played as underdogs this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 2-6 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta's outings this year have an average point total of 40.3, 0.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread four times in 12 games with a set spread.

The Falcons have won 50% of their games as moneyline favorites (4-4).

Atlanta has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 18.8 25 20 6 40.3 4 12 Buccaneers 19.4 23 20.4 9 41.4 5 12

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

In their past three contests, the Buccaneers have hit the over twice.

In NFC South matchups, the Buccaneers are scoring more points (20) than their overall average (19.4) and conceding fewer points (14.3) than overall (20.4).

The Falcons have a -14-point scoring differential on the season (-1.2 per game). The Buccaneers also have been outscored by opponents this year (12 total points, one per game).

Falcons

Over its past three games, Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Atlanta has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons are scoring 21.3 points per game in divisional contests, which is 7.3 more points per game than their overall season average (18.8 points per game). Their defense is allowing fewer points in divisional games (12.7) compared to their overall season average (20).

The Falcons have a -14-point negative scoring differential this season (-1.2 per game). The Buccaneers also have been outscored, by 12 points (one per game).

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 40.3 42.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.2 21.8 24.5 ATS Record 7-5-0 2-4-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 0-2 2-4

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.3 40.9 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.6 21.8 21.3 ATS Record 4-8-0 2-4-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 3-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

