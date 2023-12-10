Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 14
Bookmakers expect a competitive game when the Atlanta Falcons (6-6) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 in a matchup between NFC South rivals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is favored by 2.5 points. A point total of 39.5 has been set for this matchup.
Before the Falcons square off against the Buccaneers, check out their recent betting trends and insights. The Buccaneers' betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Falcons.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Atlanta Moneyline
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Falcons (-2.5)
|39.5
|-135
|+115
|FanDuel
|Falcons (-2.5)
|39.5
|-132
|+112
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers are 5-3 as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
- Tampa Bay has played 12 games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.
- So far this season, Atlanta has posted a 4-8-0 record against the spread.
- The Falcons have won twice ATS (2-5) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season.
- Atlanta games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (33.3%).
