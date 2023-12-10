Bookmakers expect a competitive game when the Atlanta Falcons (6-6) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 in a matchup between NFC South rivals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is favored by 2.5 points. A point total of 39.5 has been set for this matchup.

Before the Falcons square off against the Buccaneers, check out their recent betting trends and insights. The Buccaneers' betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Falcons.

Favorite Total Atlanta Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM Falcons (-2.5) 39.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Falcons (-2.5) 39.5 -132 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: CBS

Tampa Bay is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers are 5-3 as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

Tampa Bay has played 12 games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

So far this season, Atlanta has posted a 4-8-0 record against the spread.

The Falcons have won twice ATS (2-5) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season.

Atlanta games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (33.3%).

