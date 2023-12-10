How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Falcons (6-6) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in an NFC South clash.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Buccaneers Insights
- The Buccaneers rack up just 0.6 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Falcons give up (20).
- The Buccaneers collect just 10.3 fewer yards per game (305.6) than the Falcons give up (315.9).
- This season Tampa Bay rushes for 22.6 fewer yards per game (85.2) than Atlanta allows (107.8).
- This year the Buccaneers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (15).
Buccaneers Away Performance
- In road games, the Buccaneers score 22.5 points per game and give up 23.8. That is more than they score (19.4) and allow (20.4) overall.
- The Buccaneers accumulate 302.3 yards per game in road games (3.3 less than their overall average), and concede 383.8 on the road (26.9 more than overall).
- On the road, Tampa Bay accumulates 212.8 passing yards per game and concedes 292.3. That's less than it gains overall (220.4), and more than it allows (257.9).
- On the road, the Buccaneers accumulate 89.5 rushing yards per game and concede 91.5. That's more than they gain overall (85.2), and less than they allow (99).
- On the road, the Buccaneers convert 37.9% of third downs and allow 37% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (40.4%) and allow (42.2%) overall.
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Buccaneers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 27-14
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|at Indianapolis
|L 27-20
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|Carolina
|W 21-18
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.