The Atlanta Falcons (6-6) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in an NFC South clash.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

Buccaneers Insights

The Buccaneers rack up just 0.6 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Falcons give up (20).

The Buccaneers collect just 10.3 fewer yards per game (305.6) than the Falcons give up (315.9).

This season Tampa Bay rushes for 22.6 fewer yards per game (85.2) than Atlanta allows (107.8).

This year the Buccaneers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (15).

Buccaneers Away Performance

In road games, the Buccaneers score 22.5 points per game and give up 23.8. That is more than they score (19.4) and allow (20.4) overall.

The Buccaneers accumulate 302.3 yards per game in road games (3.3 less than their overall average), and concede 383.8 on the road (26.9 more than overall).

On the road, Tampa Bay accumulates 212.8 passing yards per game and concedes 292.3. That's less than it gains overall (220.4), and more than it allows (257.9).

On the road, the Buccaneers accumulate 89.5 rushing yards per game and concede 91.5. That's more than they gain overall (85.2), and less than they allow (99).

On the road, the Buccaneers convert 37.9% of third downs and allow 37% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (40.4%) and allow (42.2%) overall.

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at San Francisco L 27-14 FOX 11/26/2023 at Indianapolis L 27-20 CBS 12/3/2023 Carolina W 21-18 CBS 12/10/2023 at Atlanta - CBS 12/17/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 12/24/2023 Jacksonville - CBS 12/31/2023 New Orleans - FOX

