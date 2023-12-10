Entering this week's action, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) have 11 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Atlanta Falcons (6-6) on Sunday, December 10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

Watch the Bucs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Buccaneers' last game was a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers.

In their most recent outing, the Falcons took down the New York Jets 13-8.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Godwin WR Rest Full Participation In Practice Robert Hainsey C Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tristan Wirfs OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jamel Dean CB Ankle Out K.J. Britt LB Back Questionable Vita Vea NT Toe Questionable Devin White LB Foot Out Lavonte David LB Groin Full Participation In Practice Josh Hayes DB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Cody Mauch OG Foot Limited Participation In Practice Sirvocea Dennis LB Illness Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Mack Hollins WR Ankle Questionable Kaleb McGary OT Knee Out Nathan Landman LB Knee Out Jeff Okudah CB Ankle Questionable Mike Hughes CB Hand Questionable Aundell Terrell Jr. CB Concussion Questionable David Onyemata DL Ankle Out Drew Dalman OL Ankle Questionable LaCale London DL Knee Out

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Falcons or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buccaneers Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Buccaneers are compiling 305.6 total yards per game (23rd-ranked). They rank 27th in the NFL defensively (356.9 total yards given up per game).

From an offensive angle, the Buccaneers are posting 19.4 points per contest (23rd-ranked). They rank 10th in the NFL defensively (20.4 points surrendered per game).

The Buccaneers' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, allowing 257.9 passing yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 19th with 220.4 passing yards per contest.

Tampa Bay's rushing offense has been bottom-five this season, posting 85.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 10th with 99 rushing yards surrendered per contest.

The Buccaneers own a +5 turnover margin this season, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)

Falcons (-1.5) Moneyline: Falcons (-130), Buccaneers (+110)

Falcons (-130), Buccaneers (+110) Total: 41 points

Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.