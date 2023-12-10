Buccaneers vs. Falcons Injury Report — Week 14
Entering this week's action, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) have 11 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Atlanta Falcons (6-6) on Sunday, December 10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .
The Buccaneers' last game was a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers.
In their most recent outing, the Falcons took down the New York Jets 13-8.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Robert Hainsey
|C
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tristan Wirfs
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jamel Dean
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|K.J. Britt
|LB
|Back
|Questionable
|Vita Vea
|NT
|Toe
|Questionable
|Devin White
|LB
|Foot
|Out
|Lavonte David
|LB
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Josh Hayes
|DB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Cody Mauch
|OG
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Sirvocea Dennis
|LB
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Kaleb McGary
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Nathan Landman
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|Hand
|Questionable
|Aundell Terrell Jr.
|CB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|David Onyemata
|DL
|Ankle
|Out
|Drew Dalman
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|LaCale London
|DL
|Knee
|Out
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Info: CBS
Buccaneers Season Insights
- From an offensive standpoint, the Buccaneers are compiling 305.6 total yards per game (23rd-ranked). They rank 27th in the NFL defensively (356.9 total yards given up per game).
- From an offensive angle, the Buccaneers are posting 19.4 points per contest (23rd-ranked). They rank 10th in the NFL defensively (20.4 points surrendered per game).
- The Buccaneers' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, allowing 257.9 passing yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 19th with 220.4 passing yards per contest.
- Tampa Bay's rushing offense has been bottom-five this season, posting 85.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 10th with 99 rushing yards surrendered per contest.
- The Buccaneers own a +5 turnover margin this season, which ranks sixth in the NFL.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Falcons (-130), Buccaneers (+110)
- Total: 41 points
