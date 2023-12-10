One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on display when Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Before placing a player prop bet, check out player props for the top performers in this outing between the Falcons and the Buccaneers.

Mike Evans Touchdown Odds

Evans Odds to Score First TD: +550

Evans Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +470

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

More Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 74.5 (-113) Chris Godwin - - 50.5 (-113) Baker Mayfield 228.5 (-113) 10.5 (-106) - Rachaad White - 58.5 (-113) 24.5 (-113) Cade Otton - - 25.5 (-113) Trey Palmer - - 23.5 (-113)

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Allgeier - 29.5 (-113) - Van Jefferson - - 12.5 (-113) Drake London - - 49.5 (-113) Kyle Pitts - - 35.5 (-113) Desmond Ridder 197.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) - Bijan Robinson - 71.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Jonnu Smith - - 14.5 (-113)

