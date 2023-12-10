According to our computer model, the Atlanta Falcons will beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 10 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Watch the Bucs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Offensively, the Falcons rank 24th in the NFL with 18.8 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh in points allowed (315.9 points allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, the Buccaneers are posting 19.4 points per game (23rd-ranked). They rank 10th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (20.4 points allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Buccaneers vs Falcons on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Falcons by 1.5) Under (41) Falcons 20, Buccaneers 19

Place your bets on the Falcons-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Buccaneers Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread five times this year (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Tampa Bay games have hit the over four out of 12 times this year.

The average total for Buccaneers games is 41.4 points, 0.4 more than this game's over/under.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Falcons Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Falcons a 56.5% chance to win.

Atlanta has compiled a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Falcons have been favored by 1.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Atlanta games have hit the over four out of 12 times this season.

Falcons games this season have posted an average total of 40.3, which is 0.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 18.8 20 23 20.5 14.7 19.5 Tampa Bay 19.4 20.4 16.3 17 22.5 23.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.