Atlanta (6-6) will face off against their NFC South rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) in a matchup on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Falcons favored to win by 1.5 points. An over/under of 41 points has been set for the contest.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Buccaneers have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in eight games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Falcons have had the lead four times, have been behind five times, and have been knotted up three times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 2.7 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Buccaneers have won the second quarter in five games, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

In 12 games this year, the Falcons have won the second quarter four times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

In 12 games this year, the Falcons have won the third quarter two times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 3.2 points in the third quarter (27th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Buccaneers' 12 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up two times.

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games this season, lost that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.8 points on average in that quarter.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Buccaneers have been leading after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in five games (0-5), and have been tied after the first half in two games (1-1).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Falcons have had the lead two times (1-1 in those games), have trailed eight times (3-5), and have been tied two times (2-0).

2nd Half

Out of 12 games this season, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (3-1 record in those games), lost six times (2-4), and tied two times (0-2).

In 12 games this season, the Falcons have won the second half seven times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 10.7 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.9 points on average in the second half.

