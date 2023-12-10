QBs Desmond Ridder and Baker Mayfield will be going toe to toe on December 10, when the Atlanta Falcons (6-6) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) match up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In the piece below, we take a look at the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

Baker Mayfield vs. Desmond Ridder Matchup

Baker Mayfield 2023 Stats Desmond Ridder 12 Games Played 11 63.6% Completion % 63.3% 2,790 (232.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,029 (184.5) 18 Touchdowns 8 8 Interceptions 8 151 (12.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 180 (16.4) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Baker Mayfield Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 229.5 yards

: Over/Under 229.5 yards Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Falcons Defensive Stats

This year, the Falcons have been getting it done on defense, with 20.0 points allowed per game (seventh in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Atlanta's defense is 11th in the NFL with 2,497 passing yards allowed (208.1 per game) and 22nd with 17 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Falcons are 15th in the NFL with 1,294 rushing yards allowed (107.8 per game) and seventh in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.9).

On defense, Atlanta is first in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 37.1%. It is first in third-down efficiency allowed at 33.1%.

Desmond Ridder Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 195.5 yards

: Over/Under 195.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

