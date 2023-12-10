In the Week 14 tilt between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Baker Mayfield get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Mayfield has rushed for 151 yards on 46 carries (12.6 ypg).

Mayfield does not have a rushing touchdown in 12 games.

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Vikings 21 34 173 2 0 8 11 0 Week 2 Bears 26 34 317 1 0 6 17 0 Week 3 Eagles 15 25 146 1 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Saints 25 32 246 3 1 8 31 0 Week 6 Lions 19 37 206 0 1 2 6 0 Week 7 Falcons 27 42 275 1 1 3 32 0 Week 8 @Bills 25 42 237 2 0 3 19 0 Week 9 @Texans 21 30 265 2 0 4 4 0 Week 10 Titans 18 29 278 2 1 3 12 0 Week 11 @49ers 29 45 246 1 1 3 5 0 Week 12 @Colts 20 30 199 2 1 3 14 0 Week 13 Panthers 14 29 202 1 1 2 -2 0

