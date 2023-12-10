Baker Mayfield has a decent matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons have conceded 208.1 passing yards per game, 11th in the league.

Mayfield has racked up 2,790 passing yards (232.5 per game) this year, going 260-for-409 (63.6%) with 18 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. With 151 yards on 46 attempts, Mayfield also has contributed on the ground.

Mayfield vs. the Falcons

Mayfield vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 275 PASS YPG / PASS TD

One opposing player has registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Atlanta this year.

Nine players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed two or more touchdown passes to four quarterbacks in 2023.

Three players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Falcons this season.

The 208.1 passing yards the Falcons give up per contest makes them the 11th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Falcons have put up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Falcons' defense is 21st in the league in that category.

Baker Mayfield Passing Props vs. the Falcons

Passing Yards: 229.5 (-115)

Mayfield Passing Insights

Mayfield has bettered his passing yards prop total in seven games this year, or 58.3%.

The Buccaneers, who are 23rd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 58.2% of the time while running 41.8%.

Mayfield is No. 21 in the league averaging 6.8 yards per attempt (2,790 total yards passing).

Mayfield has completed at least one touchdown pass in 11 of 12 games, including multiple TDs six times.

He has 75.0% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (18).

Mayfield has passed 51 times out of his 409 total attempts while in the red zone (56.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Baker Mayfield Rushing Props vs the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-105)

Mayfield Rushing Insights

Mayfield has hit his rushing yards over in 58.3% of his opportunities (seven of 12 games).

Mayfield has no rushing touchdowns in 12 games this season.

He has six red zone carries for 15.4% of the team share (his team runs on 42.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Mayfield's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 14-for-29 / 202 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 20-for-30 / 199 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 29-for-45 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 18-for-29 / 278 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-30 / 265 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

