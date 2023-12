There are six games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature AAC teams. That includes the Florida Gators versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at South Florida Bulls 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kansas Jayhawks at Wichita State Shockers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 - Pennsylvania Quakers at Temple Owls 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 - Florida Gators at Tulsa Golden Hurricane 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Howard Bison at Tulane Green Wave 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 - Southern Miss Eagles at Memphis Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 -

Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!