The South Florida Bulls (2-4) are underdogs (+7.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena. The contest airs on ACC Network. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

South Florida vs. Florida State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Venue: FLA Live Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida State -7.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

South Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 143.5 points just twice this season.

The average over/under for South Florida's matchups this season is 135.7, 7.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

South Florida is 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

South Florida was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bulls have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +280.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies South Florida has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

South Florida vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 5 83.3% 78.9 147.4 73.6 140.8 154.5 South Florida 2 33.3% 68.5 147.4 67.2 140.8 146.3

Additional South Florida Insights & Trends

The Bulls average 5.1 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (73.6).

South Florida is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when it scores more than 73.6 points.

South Florida vs. Florida State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 4-2-0 2-1 4-2-0 South Florida 2-4-0 0-1 0-6-0

South Florida vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State South Florida 5-11 Home Record 9-9 4-7 Away Record 4-7 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.8 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

