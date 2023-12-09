The Florida State Seminoles (4-1) will face the South Florida Bulls (2-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Florida State Game Information

South Florida Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Russel Tchewa: 11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Selton Miguel: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sam Hines Jr.: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Keyshawn Bryant: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Miguel: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Youngblood: 16.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jayden Reid: 6.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kasean Pryor: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Corey Walker Jr.: 5.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

South Florida vs. Florida State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Florida Rank South Florida AVG Florida State AVG Florida State Rank
169th 72.0 Points Scored 69.3 235th
237th 72.0 Points Allowed 76.2 330th
74th 33.5 Rebounds 28.6 327th
54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.5 274th
150th 13.4 Assists 13.4 150th
294th 13.1 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

