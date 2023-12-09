The South Florida Bulls (2-4) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena. This game is at 1:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida

FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

South Florida Stats Insights

The Bulls' 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Seminoles have given up to their opponents (43.1%).

South Florida has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seminoles sit at 183rd.

The Bulls put up an average of 68.5 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 73.6 the Seminoles allow to opponents.

South Florida is 2-0 when it scores more than 73.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Florida scored fewer points at home (71.2 per game) than on the road (74.8) last season.

At home, the Bulls conceded 69.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they allowed away (76.4).

Beyond the arc, South Florida made more 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (37.1%) than at home (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Upcoming Schedule