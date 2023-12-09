Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Orange County, Florida today, we've got the information.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bishop Kenny High School at Cypress Creek High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Windermere, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe Catholic High School at Lake Highland Prep School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Windermere, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Ridge HS at Ocoee High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Ocoee, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Windermere Preparatory School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Windermere, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Villages High School at Windermere Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Windermere, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
