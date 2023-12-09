North Florida vs. Georgia Southern December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-6) play the North Florida Ospreys (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UNF Arena. This matchup will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Florida Players to Watch
- Chaz Lanier: 16.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dorian James: 9.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ametri Moss: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jah Nze: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jake van der Heijden: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison
|North Florida Rank
|North Florida AVG
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Georgia Southern Rank
|176th
|75.6
|Points Scored
|70.3
|260th
|186th
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|85.0
|349th
|209th
|32.7
|Rebounds
|28.2
|329th
|192nd
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|167th
|12th
|10.9
|3pt Made
|9.7
|37th
|212th
|12.9
|Assists
|8.5
|359th
|140th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|14.2
|311th
