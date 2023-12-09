The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) will be trying to snap an eight-game losing streak when hitting the road against the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UNF Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (50.4%).

The Eagles are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ospreys sit at 222nd.

The Ospreys put up 78.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 84.6 the Eagles allow.

North Florida has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 84.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

Offensively North Florida has performed better at home this season, posting 81 points per game, compared to 74.8 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, the Ospreys are ceding 66.8 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 83.8.

In home games, North Florida is draining two more threes per game (12.8) than in road games (10.8). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in away games (36.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Upcoming Schedule