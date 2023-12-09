How to Watch North Florida vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - December 9
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) will be trying to snap an eight-game losing streak when hitting the road against the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UNF Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida Stats Insights
- The Ospreys make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (50.4%).
- The Eagles are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ospreys sit at 222nd.
- The Ospreys put up 78.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 84.6 the Eagles allow.
- North Florida has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 84.6 points.
North Florida Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively North Florida has performed better at home this season, posting 81 points per game, compared to 74.8 per game in road games.
- In 2023-24, the Ospreys are ceding 66.8 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 83.8.
- In home games, North Florida is draining two more threes per game (12.8) than in road games (10.8). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in away games (36.1%).
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 103-78
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/2/2023
|High Point
|L 86-79
|UNF Arena
|12/5/2023
|Edward Waters
|W 99-47
|UNF Arena
|12/9/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|UNF Arena
|12/16/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|-
|UNF Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
