Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to bet on Kucherov's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -128)

1.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -227)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov has averaged 20:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Kucherov has a goal in 11 games this year out of 27 games played, including multiple goals six times.

In 21 of 27 games this year, Kucherov has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 27 games this season, Kucherov has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Kucherov goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kucherov has an implied probability of 69.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-21) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 27 Games 3 44 Points 3 17 Goals 0 27 Assists 3

