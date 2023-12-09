For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nicholas Paul a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

  • Paul has scored in six of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not scored against the Kraken this season in one game (one shot).
  • On the power play, Paul has accumulated five goals and one assist.
  • He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:47 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:40 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:04 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

