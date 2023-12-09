Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manatee County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Manatee County, Florida today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Manatee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverview High School at Bradenton Christian School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
IMG Academy at DME Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.