Should you bet on Luke Glendening to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Glendening stats and insights

In four of 28 games this season, Glendening has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (zero shots).

Glendening has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Glendening recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:59 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 1 1 0 11:05 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:52 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:10 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:39 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:46 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:29 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:18 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

