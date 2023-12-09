Lightning vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-11-5) go on the road against the Seattle Kraken (8-13-6, losers of six in a row) at Climate Pledge Arena. The matchup on Saturday, December 9 starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.
Lightning vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-125)
|Kraken (+105)
|6
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have been favored on the moneyline 13 times this season, and have gone 6-7 in those games.
- Tampa Bay has a 6-6 record (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lightning have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
- In 19 games this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Lightning vs Kraken Additional Info
Lightning vs. Kraken Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|91 (3rd)
|Goals
|70 (27th)
|99 (30th)
|Goals Allowed
|91 (27th)
|29 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (11th)
|15 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (21st)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 4-5-1 overall, in its last 10 games.
- In its past 10 contests, Tampa Bay went over three times.
- The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 1.5 lower than their season-long average.
- The Lightning net the third-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.2 per game for a total of 91 this season.
- The Lightning are ranked 30th in total goals against, giving up 3.5 goals per game (99 total) in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-8) ranks them 21st in the league.
