The Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman and the Seattle Kraken's Jared McCann will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Lightning vs. Kraken Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (44 points), via put up 17 goals and 27 assists.

Brayden Point has 12 goals and 18 assists, equaling 30 points (1.1 per game).

Hedman has 27 points for Tampa Bay, via five goals and 22 assists.

Jonas Johansson's record is 8-6-5. He has conceded 67 goals (3.5 goals against average) and recorded 547 saves with an .891% save percentage (47th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Kraken Players to Watch

Vince Dunn has scored four goals (0.1 per game) and dished out 17 assists (0.6 per game), This places him among the leaders for Seattle with 21 total points (0.8 per game).

Oliver Bjorkstrand is a top contributor for Seattle, with 20 total points this season. In 27 games, he has scored seven goals and provided 13 assists.

This season, McCann has 12 goals and five assists for Tampa Bay.

In the crease, Joey Daccord has a 3-4-5 record this season, with an .898 save percentage (38th in the league). In 13 games, he has 325 saves, and has given up 37 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 11th 3.25 Goals Scored 2.59 29th 30th 3.54 Goals Allowed 3.37 22nd 18th 30.5 Shots 30.8 16th 18th 30.7 Shots Allowed 28.8 6th 2nd 30.53% Power Play % 21.18% 15th 11th 81.93% Penalty Kill % 75.64% 23rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.