The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-11-5) visit the Seattle Kraken (8-13-6, losers of six in a row) at Climate Pledge Arena. The contest on Saturday, December 9 starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 while totaling 28 goals against 31 goals given up. On 35 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 10 goals (28.6%).

Before this matchup, here is who we project to take home the victory in Saturday's hockey contest.

Lightning vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Kraken 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+105)

Kraken (+105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Lightning vs Kraken Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 12-11-5 record overall, with a 1-5-6 record in contests that have required overtime.

In the seven games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-0-5 record (good for nine points).

In the four games this season the Lightning registered just one goal, they lost every time.

Tampa Bay finished 0-3-2 in the five games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Lightning have scored at least three goals 17 times, and are 12-2-3 in those games (to register 27 points).

In the 11 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 5-4-2 record (12 points).

In the 16 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 8-7-1 (17 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Lightning finished 4-4-4 in those contests (12 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 11th 3.25 Goals Scored 2.59 29th 30th 3.54 Goals Allowed 3.37 22nd 18th 30.5 Shots 30.8 16th 18th 30.7 Shots Allowed 28.8 6th 2nd 30.53% Power Play % 21.18% 15th 11th 81.93% Penalty Kill % 75.64% 23rd

Lightning vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

