The South Florida Bulls (2-4) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena as 7.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 1:30 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 143.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida State vs. South Florida Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Venue: FLA Live Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida State -7.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State and its opponents have gone over 143.5 combined points in five of six games this season.

The average point total in Florida State's contests this year is 152.4, 8.9 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Seminoles have compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Florida State has won three of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Seminoles have entered three games this season favored by -350 or more and are 2-1 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from Florida State, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Florida State vs. South Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 5 83.3% 78.9 147.4 73.6 140.8 154.5 South Florida 2 33.3% 68.5 147.4 67.2 140.8 146.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida State Insights & Trends

The 78.9 points per game the Seminoles average are 11.7 more points than the Bulls allow (67.2).

Florida State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida State vs. South Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 4-2-0 2-1 4-2-0 South Florida 2-4-0 0-1 0-6-0

Florida State vs. South Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State South Florida 5-11 Home Record 9-9 4-7 Away Record 4-7 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.8 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.