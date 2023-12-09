The South Florida Bulls (2-4) will try to snap a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena. This matchup is at 1:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. South Florida matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida

FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-7.5) 144.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-7.5) 144.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida State vs. South Florida Betting Trends

Florida State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

A total of four out of the Seminoles' six games this season have hit the over.

South Florida has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulls and their opponents have not hit the over yet this year.

Florida State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Florida State is 58th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much higher than its computer rankings (71st).

The implied probability of Florida State winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.