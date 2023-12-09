The South Florida Bulls (2-4) will be attempting to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida

FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida TV: ACCN

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Florida State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Seminoles are the 233rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls rank 162nd.

The 78.9 points per game the Seminoles record are 11.7 more points than the Bulls give up (67.2).

Florida State has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida State posted 71.6 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 68.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Seminoles were better in home games last year, surrendering 74.2 points per game, compared to 79.4 in away games.

Florida State sunk 6.4 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.9, 36.5%).

