The South Florida Bulls (2-4) will be attempting to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State Stats Insights

  • The Seminoles make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • Florida State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Seminoles are the 233rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls rank 162nd.
  • The 78.9 points per game the Seminoles record are 11.7 more points than the Bulls give up (67.2).
  • Florida State has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida State posted 71.6 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 68.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Seminoles were better in home games last year, surrendering 74.2 points per game, compared to 79.4 in away games.
  • Florida State sunk 6.4 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.9, 36.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Colorado W 77-71 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 Georgia L 68-66 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/2/2023 @ North Carolina L 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/9/2023 South Florida - FLA Live Arena
12/16/2023 SMU - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/19/2023 North Florida - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

