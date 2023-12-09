The Florida Gators (5-3) play the Richmond Spiders (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida vs. Richmond matchup.

Florida vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida

FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Florida vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Richmond Betting Trends

Florida has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Gators and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of eight times this season.

Richmond has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Spiders' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Florida is 27th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (33rd).

With odds of +6000, Florida has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

