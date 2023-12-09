The Florida Gators (5-3) face the Richmond Spiders (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on SEC Network.

Florida vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida

FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida TV: SECN

Florida Stats Insights

This season, the Gators have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Spiders' opponents have knocked down.

Florida is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The Gators are the 19th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spiders rank 312th.

The Gators average 15.7 more points per game (83.3) than the Spiders allow (67.6).

Florida is 5-3 when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida scored 75.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Gators ceded 67.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.9.

In terms of three-pointers, Florida performed better when playing at home last year, draining 7.6 threes per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 25.7% three-point percentage on the road.

