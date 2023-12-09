How to Watch Florida vs. Richmond on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators (5-3) face the Richmond Spiders (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on SEC Network.
Florida vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- TV: SECN
Florida Stats Insights
- This season, the Gators have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Spiders' opponents have knocked down.
- Florida is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The Gators are the 19th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spiders rank 312th.
- The Gators average 15.7 more points per game (83.3) than the Spiders allow (67.6).
- Florida is 5-3 when scoring more than 67.6 points.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida scored 75.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11.0 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Gators ceded 67.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.9.
- In terms of three-pointers, Florida performed better when playing at home last year, draining 7.6 threes per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 25.7% three-point percentage on the road.
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Baylor
|L 95-91
|Barclays Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 82-71
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Merrimack
|W 77-57
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|12/9/2023
|Richmond
|-
|FLA Live Arena
|12/14/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|RP Funding Center
|12/19/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Spectrum Center
