The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will look to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

DePaul Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Demons have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
  • DePaul has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 349th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 82nd.
  • The Blue Demons record just 4.1 fewer points per game (70.5) than the Cardinals give up (74.6).
  • When DePaul totals more than 74.6 points, it is 0-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals have shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
  • The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 43rd.
  • The Cardinals score an average of 75.4 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 79.9 the Blue Demons allow.
  • Louisville is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 70.5 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul put up 75.4 points per game last season at home, which was nine more points than it averaged on the road (66.4).
  • The Blue Demons allowed 77.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.1 more points than they allowed on the road (77.4).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, DePaul fared better in home games last year, draining 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Louisville scored 66 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (64.4).
  • At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 81.1.
  • At home, Louisville sunk 6.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena
12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 New Mexico State W 90-84 KFC Yum! Center
11/29/2023 Bellarmine W 73-68 KFC Yum! Center
12/3/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 75-68 Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State - KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine - KFC Yum! Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.