In the upcoming matchup against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Cole Koepke to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Cole Koepke score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Koepke stats and insights

Koepke is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

Koepke has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

