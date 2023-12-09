How to Watch Butler vs. Cal on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- Butler is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 134th.
- The Bulldogs average 9.2 more points per game (82.1) than the Golden Bears allow (72.9).
- Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.9 points.
Cal Stats Insights
- The Golden Bears' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- Cal has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears rank 53rd.
- The Golden Bears' 74.6 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs give up.
- Cal has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.1 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Butler performed better in home games last season, putting up 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game away from home.
- The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.3 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Butler fared better at home last season, averaging 7.0 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Cal scored 3.9 more points per game at home (60.5) than away (56.6).
- At home, the Golden Bears conceded 68.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (73.8).
- Beyond the arc, Cal knocked down fewer triples on the road (4.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (32.4%) as well.
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|W 72-59
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
Cal Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Tulane
|L 84-81
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|San Diego State
|L 76-67
|JSerra Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 84-69
|Haas Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Haas Pavilion
