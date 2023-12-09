Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Broward County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stranahan High School at Lehi High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Lehi, UT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
