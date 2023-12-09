How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) will look to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 43.3% from the field, 4.5% lower than the 47.8% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 29th.
- The Wildcats put up just 3.1 fewer points per game (78.6) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (81.7).
- Bethune-Cookman has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 81.7 points.
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Bethune-Cookman averaged 74.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 62.4.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats conceded 9.9 fewer points per game at home (69.7) than away (79.6).
- At home, Bethune-Cookman drained 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Bethune-Cookman's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than away (34.2%).
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Delaware State
|L 72-64
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Longwood
|L 69-48
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/1/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 96-82
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
