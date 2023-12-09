The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) will look to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 43.3% from the field, 4.5% lower than the 47.8% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 29th.

The Wildcats put up just 3.1 fewer points per game (78.6) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (81.7).

Bethune-Cookman has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 81.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Bethune-Cookman averaged 74.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 62.4.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats conceded 9.9 fewer points per game at home (69.7) than away (79.6).

At home, Bethune-Cookman drained 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Bethune-Cookman's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than away (34.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule