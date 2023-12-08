Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Polk County, Florida today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Auburndale High School at Discovery High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Lake Alfred, FL

Lake Alfred, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

George Jenkins High School at Bartow High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Bartow, FL

Bartow, FL Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mulberry High School at Lakeland Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Gibson High School at Ridge Community HS