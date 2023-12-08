Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Pinellas County, Florida today, we've got the information.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palm Harbor University HS at East Lake High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater High School at Pinellas Park High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Christian School at Lakeside Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Countryside High School at Mitchell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Trinity, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boca Ciega High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Universal Academy HS at Indian Rocks Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Admiral Farragut Academy at Winthrop College Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osceola Fundamental High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 8
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gibbs High School at Largo High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
